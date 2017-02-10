Sudan: Security Agents Raid Doctors' ...

Sudan: Security Agents Raid Doctors' Meeting in Sudanese Capital

Agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service have attempted to stop a meeting of the Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee in Khartoum North on Thursday. In a statement on Friday, the Doctors' Committee condemned the raid on their office in Bahri Hospital by a number of NISS agents, accompanied by the deputy director of the hospital on Thursday.

