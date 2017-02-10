Sudan: Port Sudan - Expired Chlorine Seized, Scabies Spreading
On Thursday, the Red Sea State authorities seized large amounts of expired chlorine in Port Sudan. According to medics in the eastern Sudanese capital, scabies is spreading in the city.
