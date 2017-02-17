Sudan: North Darfur Capital Tense As ...

Sudan: North Darfur Capital Tense As Army, Militias Clash

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Armoured military vehicles, troops, and police are patrolling the streets of the El Fasher tonight following violent clashes that erupted between combined government forces and militiamen from an unnamed armed group at Al Borsa exchange market today. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the clash began at 12.30 pm, with both sides using heavy weapons, such as Dushka machineguns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC