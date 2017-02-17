Sudan: North Darfur Capital Tense As Army, Militias Clash
Armoured military vehicles, troops, and police are patrolling the streets of the El Fasher tonight following violent clashes that erupted between combined government forces and militiamen from an unnamed armed group at Al Borsa exchange market today. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the clash began at 12.30 pm, with both sides using heavy weapons, such as Dushka machineguns.
