Sudan: Darfur Protest Spreads After Teachers Raped
Several civil society groups in West Darfur say that they will participate in a mass demonstration in the state capital of El Geneina on Sunday to condemn the rape of two teachers at Adar, north of the town on Tuesday evening. Authorities confirm hard evidence has been found in possession of the two accused.
