Sudan: Cholera Deaths in Sudan's Red Sea

Port Sudan / Khartoum - Three people reportedly died from cholera and dozens of new cases have been hospitalised in Red Sea state on Thursday, medical sources in eastern Sudan reported. Cases of cholera, designated by the Government of Sudan as acute watery diarrhoea, in the eastern Red Sea state have emerged in the area of Emour in El Ganab locality.

