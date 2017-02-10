Sudan: Cholera Cases Rising Again in Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref
The rate of cholera infection which is claimed by Sudan's government to be acute watery diarrhoea has resumed rising again in El Gedaref after it has seen a drop down over the past period. A health source told Radio Dabanga that the isolation ward at El Gedaref hospital is overcrowded with cholera infected patients.
