Sudan: Cholera Cases Rising Again in ...

Sudan: Cholera Cases Rising Again in Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The rate of cholera infection which is claimed by Sudan's government to be acute watery diarrhoea has resumed rising again in El Gedaref after it has seen a drop down over the past period. A health source told Radio Dabanga that the isolation ward at El Gedaref hospital is overcrowded with cholera infected patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,810,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC