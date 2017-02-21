South Sudan's Kiir promises safe access to starving civilians as famine bites

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Tuesday promised aid agencies safe access to hunger-stricken civilians, a day after his government declared a famine in parts of the war-ravaged country. JUBA: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Tuesday promised aid agencies safe access to hunger-stricken civilians, a day after his government declared a famine in parts of the war-ravaged country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.