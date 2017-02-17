South Sudanese rival factions clash in Bieh state
Fresh clashes occurred in Bieh, one of South Sudan's newly created state between pro-government forces and the armed opposition forces , an official said. The Governor of Bieh state, Moses Majok, said a brief fight ensured between the two rival forces at Patuet on Wednesday before the rebels were pursued by the army till they were dislodged from Yuai.
Read more at Sudan Tribune.
