South Sudanese President to Seek New Term as Violence Flares

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir will seek another term in elections when the transitional government seeking to end the civil war ends in 2018, his spokesman said, as a Vice president-turned-rebel leader Riek Machar will be allowed to take part in the vote, "so long as he has abandoned rebellion," as will any other anti-government fighters who renounce violence, presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said Wednesday by phone from the capital, Juba. Kiir, who's led oil-producing South Sudan since 2011, "is going to compete with anybody who will want to challenge him in free and fair elections," Ateny said.

