South Sudanese President to Seek New ...

South Sudanese President to Seek New Term as Violence Flares

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir will seek another term in elections when the transitional government seeking to end the civil war ends in 2018, his spokesman said, as a Vice president-turned-rebel leader Riek Machar will be allowed to take part in the vote, "so long as he has abandoned rebellion," as will any other anti-government fighters who renounce violence, presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said Wednesday by phone from the capital, Juba. Kiir, who's led oil-producing South Sudan since 2011, "is going to compete with anybody who will want to challenge him in free and fair elections," Ateny said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,833 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC