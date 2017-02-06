South Sudanese army denies Egypt bomb...

South Sudanese army denies Egypt bombing rebel positions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

South Sudanese army said on Monday it carried out last week's air raid operations against rebels without alleged involvement of Egyptian forces. Army spokesman Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang told Xinhua in an interview in Juba that the bombardment on rebel positions in Upper Nile, Jonglei and Unity states was solely carried out by the SPLA airforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC