South Sudan: The President's Order Firing Governor Leads to Deadly Fighting
Two people were killed and three others injured in fighting between government soldiers and Imatong state bodyguards Thursday after South Sudan's president, Salva Kiir, fired the governor of Imatong state, Nartisio Loluke Manir. The president's announcement was televised live.
