South Sudan president to seek election in 2018: Spokesman
The developer of the stalled, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline could get clearance from the Army as early as Wednesday to finish the project. Officials say tornadoes that struck parts of southeastern Louisiana injured about 40 people, destroyed homes and businesses, flipped cars and trucks, and left thousands without power, but no deaths were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC