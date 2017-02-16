South Sudan: Officials Clamor for New Talks, More Aid as Refugee Crisis Worsens
The violence in Africa's newest country has created the continent's largest displacement crisis, and as thousands of South Sudanese refugees continue to pour into neighboring countries to escape attacks from armed groups, the U.N. refugee agency is sounding an alarm. "We now have 1.5 million refugees that have fled South Sudan ... 60 percent of them children ... with this, now, South Sudan becomes Africa's largest refugee-producing country and third largest after Syria and Afghanistan," Babar Baloch, a spokesman for the officer of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told VOA from Geneva.
