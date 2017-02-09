South Sudan: Kiir Not Committed to Pe...

South Sudan: Kiir Not Committed to Peace - Top UN Official

The United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, has condemned South Sudanese President Salva Kiir for lack of commitment to end violence in the war-torn country. Mr Dieng said the peace process has yet to be accompanied by a complete cessation of hostilities, undermining the likelihood that the national dialogue proposed by the government will be seen as credible.

