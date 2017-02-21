South Sudan: Govt Accused of Blocking...

South Sudan: Govt Accused of Blocking Aid, Despite Famine

The head of the U.N. Mission in South Sudan says the government there should make sure that aid agencies can reach people who are starving. On Monday, three U.N. aid agencies declared famine exists in two counties of South Sudan.

