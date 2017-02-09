South Sudan fighting reaches 'worryin...

South Sudan fighting reaches 'worrying proportions' - U.N. mission

Fighting between government and opposition forces in South Sudan has reached "worrying proportions" in recent days and forced the evacuation of aid workers, with more military supplies seen arriving in Upper Nile State, the U.N. Mission in South Sudan said. UNMISS said in a statement late on Wednesday fighting had been reported on the west bank of River Nile, in the north of the country.

