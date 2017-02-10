South Sudan, Africa's largest refugee...

South Sudan, Africa's largest refugee crisis, needs urgent response a " UN agency

South Sudanese refugees get off the truck at Palorinya settlements in Uganda where each family will be given a piece of land for shelter. Photo: UNHCR/Michele Sibiloni 10 February 2017 – With already more than 3.5 million displaced within and outside the borders of South Sudan and thousands more driven to neighbouring countries every day, the United Nations refugee agency has appealed for an urgent peaceful resolution to what has now become Africa's worst refugee crisis.



