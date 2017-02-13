Refugees: Address resource constraints

Yesterday

Last week, the UN's special adviser on genocide prevention, Mr Adama Dieng, said more than 52,000 South Sudanese fled to Uganda in January alone. Continued fighting in South Sudan has displaced entire communities primarily from towns south of the capital Juba.

Chicago, IL

