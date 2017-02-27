Pope says wants to make trip to South Sudan with Anglican leader
Pope Francis waves as he leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 26, 2017. Pope Francis said on Sunday he wants to make a trip to South Sudan together with the head of the Anglican Church to bring attention to the suffering of people stricken by civil war and famine.
