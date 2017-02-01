Over 4,000 South Sudanese Fleeing Dai...

Over 4,000 South Sudanese Fleeing Daily To Uganda Due To Violence

3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

More than 4,000 people are believed to have fled from South Sudan's border town of Kajo Keji in Equatoria region, following renewed violence in mid-January between the warring factions, officials said on Friday. A local Commissioner of Kajo Keji, Luka Nyombe David told China's Xinhua news agency by phone that people are fleeing for safety across the Ugandan border.



