Over 4,000 South Sudanese Fleeing Daily To Uganda Due To Violence

More than 4,000 people are believed to have fled from South Sudan's border town of Kajo Keji in Equatoria region, following renewed violence in mid-January between the warring factions, officials said on Friday. A local Commissioner of Kajo Keji, Luka Nyombe David told China's Xinhua news agency by phone that people are fleeing for safety across the Ugandan border.

