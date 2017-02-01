Oldest Prostate Stones Ever Found Suggest a Man Was in Agony 12,000 Years Ago
Italian and British researchers investigating a prehistoric cemetery in central Sudan have found what they believe are the oldest prostate stones, revealing the disease affected men as early as 12,000 years ago. The stones, as large as walnuts, were found in 2013 in the pelvic area of an adult male in a burial discovered in the prehistoric cemetery of Al Khiday.
