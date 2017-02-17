No ifs, no buts - just life: The extraordinary story of a Newcastle...
No Strings International is a Newcastle-based charity that uses a unique combination of puppetry films and adapted play techniques to support some of the world's most vulnerable children. Over the next few days the Chronicle will be featuring diary entries from their workshop in South Sudan, the world's youngest country but which since 2013 has been devastated by civil war.
