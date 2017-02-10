'New militias emerge in South Sudan conflict'

New militia groups, some "opportunists", others "downright criminal", have emerged in South Sudan since renewed violence erupted there last July South Sudan gained independence in 2011, but the conflict escalated into a humanitarian crisis where more than six million people -- half of South Sudan's population -- are in need of urgent aid, the United Nations has reported. New militia groups, some "opportunists", others "downright criminal", have emerged in South Sudan since renewed violence erupted there last July, the head of an international ceasefire monitoring team said Friday.

