Morocco funds relocation of South Sudan capital

Plans to move South Sudan's capital from Juba to Ramciel have got a new boost with the signing of an agreement between the South Sudan government and Morroco's King Mohammed VI in which a $5m feasibility study will be done with funding from Morocco. King Mohammed VI, who is in South Sudan for a three-day state visit, also witnessed, together with his host president Salva Kiir, the signing of eight other agreements on general cooperation, promotion of investment, avoidance of double taxation vocational training and agriculture.

