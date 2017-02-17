Khartoum court to resume trial of student charged with murder next week

Trial of a college student charged with murder for allegedly killing a police officer during protests at University of Khartoum last April is scheduled to resume on 22 February in Khartoum, said head of the defence team. Asim Omer Khalifa, who faces charges under article 130 "premeditated murder" of the Penal Code, is a member of the student chapter of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sudan Tribune.