Islam and hospitality: US doctor back...

Islam and hospitality: US doctor back from Sudan shares his experience

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salon

In this photo released by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan , children wait to be served with roasted maize in a refugee camp Juba, South Sudan Friday July 22, 2016 . The United Nations refugee agency says thousands of people continue to flee South Sudan over violence between armed groups in the country, stretching the capacity of humanitarian efforts to look after the refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC