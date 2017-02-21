Is Israel winning?

In this week's UpFront, we speak to Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who cites the Bible as proof of Israel's claim over the occupied West Bank. And in a special interview, we speak to the "mother of South Sudan" and former adviser to President Salva Kiir, Rebecca Garang.

Chicago, IL

