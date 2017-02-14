Ghana: Islamic World Targets Ghana for Business
The Islamic world is increasingly seeing Ghana and other African countries as a destination for foreign investment, both on the institutional and corporate fronts. One sign of such interest was the recent forum on investments in Africa, held in Marrakech and organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation , which groups 57 countries.
