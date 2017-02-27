Edward Percy Girouard: Canada's Colonial Governor?
As Black History Month draws to an end it is important to reflect on the European conquest of Africa. Is there a connection between colonial rule and the continent's impoverishment today? Should the beneficiaries of European imperialism pay reparations or at least acknowledge the injustices committed? When thinking about these questions it's important to look at my city's contribution to this history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dissident Voice.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC