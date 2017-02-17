Dubai's affordable housing subdues de...

Dubai's affordable housing subdues demand in the Northern Emirates

Read more: Al Bawaba

The increase in affordable housing in Dubai is having a negative effect on rents in the Northern Emirates, according to the latest report from real estate consultancy Asteco. The Northern Emirates Real Estate Report Q4 2016 revealed average rent levels declined marginally during Q4 2016 in the Northern Emirates, with Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah witnessing decreases of 1% on average.

Chicago, IL

