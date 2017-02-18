Defense Minister confirms existence o...

Defense Minister confirms existence of digital records from SDF mission in South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has confirmed the existence of digital copies of daily activity logs kept by Self-Defense Forces troops on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. The ministry has been under fire since admitting it had "found" some activity logs that it had previously stated were "entirely discarded."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC