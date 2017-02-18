Defense Minister confirms existence of digital records from SDF mission in South Sudan
Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has confirmed the existence of digital copies of daily activity logs kept by Self-Defense Forces troops on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. The ministry has been under fire since admitting it had "found" some activity logs that it had previously stated were "entirely discarded."
