.com | Sudan frees British journalist detained in Darfur: embassy

Sudan has freed a British journalist it detained last month for "illegally entering" the country, the British embassy and Sudanese media said on Thursday. "We are pleased that British journalist Phil Cox has been released after being held in custody in Sudan," embassy spokesperson Ishtiaq Ghafoor told AFP.

