.com | S Sudan minister quits, rejoins Machar's rebels
South Sudan's labour minister resigned on Friday and declared allegiance to rebel leader Riek Machar, making him the second top official to quit in the war-torn country this week. Gabriel Duop Lam, who joined a unity government last year as a member of Machar's opposition, did not give a reason for his resignation in a statement released to the press, but declared his "full allegiance and commitment" to the exiled rebel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC