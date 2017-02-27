.com | Exhausted S Sudanese refugees flock to Sudan transit camp

.com | Exhausted S Sudanese refugees ...

Exhausted S Sudanese refugees flock to Sudan transit camp

News24

After enduring years of fighting and food shortages, it was the deaths from hunger of many old women and children that finally made Rebecca James decide to flee South Sudan. Tired and hungry, James is among hundreds of South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - gathered at a "Refugee Waiting Centre" in Al-Eligat area along the border in Sudan's White Nile state.

Chicago, IL

