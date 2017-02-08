Bulgaria, Sudan Mark 60 Years of Dipl...

Bulgaria, Sudan Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Sudan's Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Ilham Ahmed, speaking at the event marking 60 years of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Sudan. Photo: Embassy of Sudan in Bulgaria Two anniversaries involving Sudan were celebrated in Bulgaria 's capital Sofia on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC