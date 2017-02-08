Alabama ministry works in Sudan, one of the countries on Trump travel ban list
Kimberly Smith Highland, executive director of Make Way Partners, just returned from Sudan, where the ministry houses and educates hundreds of orphans. An Alabama ministry that has operated orphanages in Sudan for 12 years just graduated its first high school class including children who started in first grade.
