African Development Bank AfDB President explores power supply projects in Sudan

On Tuesday, February 27, 2017, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank , visited Garri Power Station located in Khartoum and discussed the Government of Sudan's planned power interconnection project that is to boost electricity supply in Sudan by 3,750 MW. The Bank President was joined by the Executive Director Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, representing Sudan at the AfDB; the Bank's Director General for East Africa, Gabriel Negatu; and the Country Manager for Sudan, Abdul Kamara.

