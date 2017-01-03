Wa All Stars fly out to Sudan to play...

Wa All Stars fly out to Sudan to play Al Hilal in friendly on 12 January

Monday

Wa All Stars have left Accra to Sudan to play champions Al Hilal in a high profile friendly. The Ghanaian champions traveled with 19 players on Monday on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Chicago, IL

