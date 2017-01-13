UN says in talks with South Sudan on ...

UN says in talks with South Sudan on deployment of protection force

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said on Friday that talks are underway with the South Sudanese government to prepare for the arrival of the regional protection force to help stabilize the world's youngest nation. UNMISS said in a statement released in Juba that it has engaged the transitional government on the modalities for the new force including where they will be deployed in the capital.

