UN says human rights violations, impunity continue unabated in S. Sudan

JUBA. A UN report released on Monday says grave human rights violations, killings and gang rapes, and widespread impunity still continue unabated in the war-torn country six months after renewed violence erupted in the capital Juba in July 2016. The report jointly published by the UN Mission in South Sudan and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says serious violations of international humanitarian law occurred during and after the July fighting which killed hundreds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.