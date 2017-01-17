UN says human rights violations, impu...

UN says human rights violations, impunity continue unabated in S. Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

JUBA. A UN report released on Monday says grave human rights violations, killings and gang rapes, and widespread impunity still continue unabated in the war-torn country six months after renewed violence erupted in the capital Juba in July 2016. The report jointly published by the UN Mission in South Sudan and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says serious violations of international humanitarian law occurred during and after the July fighting which killed hundreds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC