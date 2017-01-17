UN rights expert welcomes US decision...

UN rights expert welcomes US decision to lift most of its unilateral sanction on Sudan

A panoramic view of Nyala, South Darfur, the second largest city in Sudan, after the capital, Khartoum. Photo: UNAMID/Hamid Abdulsalam 19 January 2017 – A United Nations human rights expert today welcomed the decision of President Barack Obama to lift most sanctions unilaterally imposed by the United States on Sudan.

Chicago, IL

