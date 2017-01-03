UN Experts: Rebels, Criminals, Some A...

UN Experts: Rebels, Criminals, Some Army Officers Exploit Congo Gold

Miners are seen at the mining settlement on the Kpangba hill in Mongbwalu in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov. 16, 2016. Some army officers, rebel groups and criminal networks in Congo are still illegally exploiting the country's gold and mineral riches despite government and military bans, U.N. experts said in a report circulated Monday.

Chicago, IL

