Trump's Executive Order Strands Brooklyn Doctor in Sudan
On Saturday morning, Dr. Kamal Fadlalla traveled more than two hours from his family's home in Wad Madani, Sudan, to the country's capital of Khartoum to board a flight back to the United States. For Fadlalla, a second-year resident in internal medicine at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, this was to be an early ending to his first trip back to his home country since he started in his training program 20 months ago.
