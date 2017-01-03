Suspected iron bar hitmen kill truck driver
Gulu. Suspected iron bar hitmen on Sunday morning killed a 35-year-old driver and injured his turn man in Gulu Town. Police said Ahmad Ruzindana and his turn man were attacked at about 3am at Layibi Techo village in Layibi Division, just 2km outside Gulu Town, on Gulu- Kampala highway.
