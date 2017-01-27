Sudan's returned opposition leader vo...

Sudan's returned opposition leader vows to stop war

Read more: Xinhuanet

Leader of Sudan's opposition National Umma Party Al-Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday vowed to stop the war and achieve peace and democratic transformation in Sudan. Al-Mahdi said when addressing hundreds of his supporters at Omdurman city that he has returned to achieve specific goals represented in stopping the war and achieving peace and democratic transformation.

