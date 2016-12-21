Sudan: Vigils for Release of Sudan De...

Sudan: Vigils for Release of Sudan Detainees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Khartoum / ZA1 4rich / Omdurman - Vigils were held after Friday prayers at several mosques in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country, to protest the political and economic situation, and demand that the government release all political detainees. Dozens attended vigils in front of Umm Salamah mosque of El Jareif, El Ansar mosque of Ed Duem and Mardas mosque of Elkalakla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,282 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,154

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC