Sudan: Vigils for Release of Sudan Detainees
Khartoum / ZA1 4rich / Omdurman - Vigils were held after Friday prayers at several mosques in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country, to protest the political and economic situation, and demand that the government release all political detainees. Dozens attended vigils in front of Umm Salamah mosque of El Jareif, El Ansar mosque of Ed Duem and Mardas mosque of Elkalakla.
