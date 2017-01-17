Sudan: Sanctions Lifted, but Is Sudan Out of the Woods?
Three years ago, President Omar al-Bashir's administration changed its style of engaging the United States from constant public censure -- mainly in solidarity with Arab states -- to behind-the-scenes diplomacy.This change of tack bore fruit on January 13, when former former US president Barack Obama issued an executive order partially lifting sanctions that were imposed on Sudan in 1997 for alleged association with terrorist organisations.
