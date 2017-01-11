Sudan: Queueing for Scarce Bread Hits More States

Atbara / El Gezira / White Nile / Khartoum - Also people in White Nile, El Gezira and Atbara in River Nile are queueing in front of bakeries to obtain scarce bread, caused by a shortage of flour. On Monday, residents and housewives in Atbara told Radio Dabanga that the bread shortage has continued for two days.

