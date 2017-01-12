Sudan: More Ways to Beat up Unemployment

When Mohamed al-Amin al-Tijani graduated from the al-Nilain University's Faculty of Petroleum and Mining, he did not waste much time looking for a government job for he was well aware about the long queues of university graduates waiting for such employment. He immediately proceeded to traditional gold mining areas, where he kept working for three years.

