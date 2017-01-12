Sudan: More Ways to Beat up Unemployment
When Mohamed al-Amin al-Tijani graduated from the al-Nilain University's Faculty of Petroleum and Mining, he did not waste much time looking for a government job for he was well aware about the long queues of university graduates waiting for such employment. He immediately proceeded to traditional gold mining areas, where he kept working for three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold...
|Nov '16
|Hong Kong
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC