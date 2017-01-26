Sudan: Long Prison Sentences in Espio...

Sudan: Long Prison Sentences in Espionage Case

A Khartoum court today handed-down hefty prison sentences to a Czech activist, a Nuba priest, and a Darfuri activist, in a case that has dragged-on for two years. Amid intense security measures, the judge of the Khartoum North Criminal Court, sentenced Petr Jaek to life imprisonment and a fine of SDG 100,000 .

